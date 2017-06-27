Alone on a paddleboard for 14 days, 750 miles to Alaska

A crowd of 30 or so, including his wife and daughter, gathered at the finish line in Ketchikan to welcome Karl Kruger, who paddled under the name “Heart of Gold.” The Orcas Island man became the first person Monday to finish the 750-mile Race to Alaska on a paddleboard.
Courtesy Jessica Kruger

