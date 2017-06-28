Need religious advice on facing adversity? The Dome is your destination the next four weekends

Looking for religious advice on facing hardships?
The Jehovah’s Witnesses will be offering it for those in the faith and out the next four weekends at their annual conventions at the Tacoma Done.
Thousands of Witness members from Washington’s 210 congregations will converge on the Dome, but the knowledge shared is practical for everyone, not just Witnesses, they say.
“It’s a convention for anyone who wants to apply Bible principles that we know can help people,” Witness spokesman and elder Henry Schwerdtfeger said.
This year’s theme is “Don’t Give Up!” and the conventions will offer scripture-based advice on enduring everything from the loss of loved ones to growing old.
For example, when looking for knowledge regarding loss of a loved one, attendees will look to Psalm 34:18: “Jehovah is close to the brokenhearted; He saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
Information will be presented through videos, speakers and personal testimonies.
The four conventions will take place starting Friday (June 30) through Sunday (July 2). The others will be on the next three weekends and follow the same schedule.
The three-day events are expected to draw an estimated 7,000 attendees each weekend.
About 1 million homes in the state were invited to attend and this is the first year one of the conventions (July 21-23) will be presented in Spanish, according to Schwerdtfeger.
“We invite everybody in our community to come,” he said.
The goal of the conventions isn’t to convert anyone, Schwerdtfeger said, but instead to “share our knowledge” and help others “appreciate that the Bible has hope.”
For more information
More information and a day-by-day schedule is available at bit.ly/2tfOWpN
This weekend’s schedule
Friday: 9:20 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.
What can help Christians cultivate the qualities necessary to endure difficulties?
Saturday: 9:20 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.
How does Almighty God supply us with endurance and comfort?
Sunday: 9:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Jesus said: “The one who has endured to the end will be saved.” What can you do to heed his words?
