Wanna ride on a Mariners-themed plane?

A Mariners-themed plane is taking its first flight Wednesday, according to Alaska Airlines.
Fans and passengers gathered early at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to celebrate the decorated Boeing 737-800, which is bound for Orange County, California.
The specially-decorated plane is meant to celebrate the club’s 40th anniversary.
It sports the Seattle Mariners logo across the fuselage and hashtag #MyOhMariners near the boarding door.
Mariners ball caps were perched on each seat, along with cookies that look like baseballs.
Brad Tilden, Alaska Airlines’ CEO, is set to throw out the first pitch of Wednesday’s home game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments