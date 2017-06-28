Children rescued by their father as fire burns their Federal Way apartment

A father broke a window and pulled his children safety as fire burned their Federal Way apartment on Wednesday morning.
Six people were treated for smoke inhalation according to a South King County Fire & Rescue tweet posted at 12:43 a.m. Thursday. The tweet stated “quick knock down prevented total loss.”
The father was unable to reach his children, ages 2-9, as fire burned the apartment in the 1900 block of Campus Drive, according to a Q13-TV. So, the man broke one of the windows from outside and pulled the children to safety. All six family members were taken to Harborview Medical Center and are expected to be OK
The family's cat did not escape the fire, according to the Q13 report.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
