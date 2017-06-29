A mattress fire in an Olympia apartment was quickly extinguished Wednesday night by South Sound firefighters.
June 29, 2017 8:03 AM

Firefighters extinguish a mattress fire at Olympia apartment

By Craig Hill

A mattress fire in an Olympia apartment was quickly extinguished Wednesday night by South Sound firefighters, the Olympia Fire Department said in a tweet.

The fire was in an apartment at 2323 Burbank Ave. NW in Olympia. There were no injuries. The Olympia Fire Department thanks firefighters from Tumwater and Lacey via Twitter for helping.

