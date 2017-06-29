Firefighters extinguish a mattress fire at Olympia apartment

A mattress fire in an Olympia apartment was quickly extinguished Wednesday night by South Sound firefighters, the Olympia Fire Department said in a tweet.
The fire was in an apartment at 2323 Burbank Ave. NW in Olympia. There were no injuries. The Olympia Fire Department thanks firefighters from Tumwater and Lacey via Twitter for helping.
OFD is operating at an apartment fire, 2323 Burbank Ave NW. Mattress fire quickly extinguished by Engine 2 and Medic 10. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/STeDgCOTY0— Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) June 29, 2017
Follow up on the Burbank Ave fire. No injuries. Thanks to @RedCrossNW @TumFireUnion and @LaceyFireDist3 for their help.— Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) June 29, 2017
Comments