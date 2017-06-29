West Nile virus detected in Yakima County

Travelers might want to keep this in mind when planning their Fourth of July weekend.
The Washington State Department of Health issued a release Thursday, advising residents to be wary of mosquito bites.
West Nile virus — which nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted last year — has been detected in Yakima County.
The department of health said this is the first confirmed detection in Washington this year, and advises residents to learn about risks in the area they are traveling.
The majority of infected individuals are unlikely to get sick, the about 20 percent of people will develop symptoms that will go away without medical treatment, the release said. Older residents and people with certain medical conditions are at a higher risk.
The department of health outlines several precautions residents can take to prevent contracting the illness, including using insect repellent, wearing clothing that covers exposed skin and limiting time outdoors after dark.
