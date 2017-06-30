Two blocks in the Brewery District could see $50 million facelift

Horizon Partners Northwest has plans to restore and build a cluster of buildings in Tacoma's Brewery District south of University of Washington Tacoma. Among them is a 140-foot apartment building. In all the development could have more than 200 apartments, mostly studios and two-bedroom units.
Skip Dickman and his father, Bud Dickman, visit the gigantic head saw that will be reassembled as the new centerpiece for Dickman Mill Park on the Ruston Way waterfront. Video by Tony Overman

A crowd of 30 or so, including his wife and daughter, gathered at the finish line in Ketchikan to welcome Karl Kruger, who paddled under the name “Heart of Gold.” The Orcas Island man became the first person Monday to finish the 750-mile Race to Alaska on a paddleboard.

Kelly Bolender, an engineering design teacher at Kopachuck Middle School, is retiring after 35 years in education. On his last day, he presided over his final CO2 car derby, a popular class project where students engineer and build small race cars from blocks of wood.

Taking a break from the Capitol, Washington state Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, explains why she keeps a caricature of herself in her office depicting her as a vampire. She also explains why she thought it was so important to crack down on mobile phone use in vehicles this year, and how the Legislature is and isn’t like the TV show “House of Cards.” Plus: What she thinks about the former senator who referred to her as a “trashy, trampy mouthed little girl,” and whether the Legislature will agree on a budget in time to avoid a government shutdown. Filmed June 21, 2017 at the River’s Edge sports bar in Tumwater.

The High Sierra Jazz Band kicks-off the Lacey In Tune summer noon concert series Wednesday at Huntamer Park while offering a taste of the 27th Annual America's Classic Jazz Festival which starts Thursday at Saint Martin's University. Joining them on stage were David and Suzanne Joseph from Falls Church, VA, who've enjoyed dancing at the festival for over a decade.

