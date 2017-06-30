Odd Otter Brewery Courtesy
Odd Otter Brewery Courtesy

Local

June 30, 2017 10:16 AM

Cheers to the return of stolen artwork at Tacoma brewery

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Sometimes, people do the right thing and there’s a celebration with adult beverages.

That’s the case at the Odd Otter Brewing Company after a stolen one-of-a-kind banner was anonymously mailed back to them Thursday, less than a week after it was taken from the Taste of Tacoma festival.

A $100 reward meant for the returnee will now go to the Tacoma Rescue Mission. And while regulars clink beers Saturday, the brewery will hold raffles from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as a way to thank patrons for sharing the story of the stolen banner.

The 3-foot-by-5-foot banner was designed by local artist Amy Constantineau for the brewery’s 2015 trip to the Great American Beer Festival. It features an otter in a seascape, with a treasure chest full of bottles.

“It’s completely irreplaceable,” founder John Hotchkiss said. “It is original art. We do not have a copy.”

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related stories from The News Tribune

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two blocks in the Brewery District could see $50 million facelift

Two blocks in the Brewery District could see $50 million facelift 1:29

Two blocks in the Brewery District could see $50 million facelift
Woman killed in Fife collision 0:22

Woman killed in Fife collision
Tacoma ‘troll’ relishes grudge fight with anti-vaccination group 2:08

Tacoma ‘troll’ relishes grudge fight with anti-vaccination group

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos