Cheers to the return of stolen artwork at Tacoma brewery

Sometimes, people do the right thing and there’s a celebration with adult beverages.

That’s the case at the Odd Otter Brewing Company after a stolen one-of-a-kind banner was anonymously mailed back to them Thursday, less than a week after it was taken from the Taste of Tacoma festival.

A $100 reward meant for the returnee will now go to the Tacoma Rescue Mission. And while regulars clink beers Saturday, the brewery will hold raffles from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. as a way to thank patrons for sharing the story of the stolen banner.

The 3-foot-by-5-foot banner was designed by local artist Amy Constantineau for the brewery’s 2015 trip to the Great American Beer Festival. It features an otter in a seascape, with a treasure chest full of bottles.

“It’s completely irreplaceable,” founder John Hotchkiss said. “It is original art. We do not have a copy.”