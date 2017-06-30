In a Puyallup park? Smile for the camera!

New cameras installed at two Puyallup parks are going to help police keep an eye on what’s happening there.
Officers can see what’s being recorded in real-time from their computers or check back later to use the recordings as possible evidence.
For now, the cameras are at Pioneer Park and Veterans Park. Signs have been posted to alert visitors and blue flashing lights are attached atop the cameras to ensure they’re seen.
“The mere presence of a camera deteriorates crime issues and disorderly conduct,” Capt. Scott Engle said. ‘We can’t be on every street corner at every minute.”
The department paid about $7,500 for both cameras through grant funding.
The camera at Veterans Park has been operational for a few weeks. Police said they chose that location because it’s secluded and harder to patrol, plus they’ve had reports of drug activity.
In Pioneer Park, the cameras made sense since so many people go there to play, run through the sprayground or shop at the Puyallup Farmers Market.
“They’re designed to be used in places where you need that extra set of eyes,” Engle said, adding that the cameras may be moved around in the future.
Most residents seemed pleased with the addition of cameras.
In less than a day, nearly 800 people liked a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page and dozens of people commented that the cameras were needed.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
