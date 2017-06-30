One person was killed in a crash Thursday morning at Alexander Avenue and Pacific Highway East in Fife.
One person was killed in a crash Thursday morning at Alexander Avenue and Pacific Highway East in Fife. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
One person was killed in a crash Thursday morning at Alexander Avenue and Pacific Highway East in Fife. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Local

June 30, 2017 11:53 AM

Woman killed by driver fleeing police in Fife identified

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A woman killed Thursday when a driver fleeing police ran a red light and struck her vehicle in Fife has been identified as Janice Porcher.

Police said Porcher, 53, likely didn’t see the pursuit as she turned left onto Pacific Highway East just before 10 a.m.

A 43-year-old man running from Puyallup Tribal Police in a car stolen out of Auburn ran a red light as he approached Alexander Avenue and hit Porcher’s car, pushing it into three other vehicles.

Porcher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who hit her took off running after the crash but was caught by officers, who took him to a local hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail and is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related stories from The News Tribune

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two blocks in the Brewery District could see $50 million facelift

Two blocks in the Brewery District could see $50 million facelift 1:29

Two blocks in the Brewery District could see $50 million facelift
Woman killed in Fife collision 0:22

Woman killed in Fife collision
Tacoma ‘troll’ relishes grudge fight with anti-vaccination group 2:08

Tacoma ‘troll’ relishes grudge fight with anti-vaccination group

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos