Woman killed by driver fleeing police in Fife identified

A woman killed Thursday when a driver fleeing police ran a red light and struck her vehicle in Fife has been identified as Janice Porcher.

Police said Porcher, 53, likely didn’t see the pursuit as she turned left onto Pacific Highway East just before 10 a.m.

A 43-year-old man running from Puyallup Tribal Police in a car stolen out of Auburn ran a red light as he approached Alexander Avenue and hit Porcher’s car, pushing it into three other vehicles.

Porcher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who hit her took off running after the crash but was caught by officers, who took him to a local hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail and is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.