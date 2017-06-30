This year’s fireworks rules for the Fourth in Pierce County

Those loud bangs you’ve heard before bed the last few nights? Fireworks season is upon us again.
Pierce County statutes allowed firework use starting Wednesday. Other jurisdictions limit them to the Fourth of July or have banned them completely.
Make sure you know what’s allowed before you start lighting bottle rockets (hint: they’re illegal outside tribal lands).
ILLEGAL FIREWORKS
Restricted to tribal lands:
Firecrackers
Bottle rockets
Missiles and rockets
Illegal anywhere:
M-80’s or larger
Cherry bombs
Tennis ball bombs
Pipe bombs
Special, tampered, altered or homemade fireworks
CITY RESTRICTIONS
Algona: Banned
Auburn: 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Tuesday
Bonney Lake: 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday
Buckley: 9 a.m.-midnight Sunday through Wednesday
Carbonado: 9 a.m.-midnight Monday through Wednesday
DuPont: Noon-midnight Monday and Tuesday
Eatonville: Noon-11 p.m Monday and Tuesday
Edgewood: 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday
Enumclaw: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday
Fife: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday; 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday
Fircrest: Banned
Gig Harbor: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday
Joint Base Lewis-McChord: Banned.
Lakewood: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday
Milton: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday
Orting: 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Tuesday
Pacific: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday
Puyallup: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday.
Roy: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday.
Ruston: Banned.
South Prairie: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday.
Steilacoom: Banned.
Sumner: Noon-midnight Tuesday.
Tacoma: Banned.
University Place: 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday
Wilkeson: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday
Yelm: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
Unincorporated Pierce County: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday
Unincorporated Thurston County: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Unincorporated King County: 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday
GENERAL SAFETY TIPS
Store fireworks out of reach of children.
Ignite outdoors by adults, one at a time.
Have a bucket of water or garden hose handy at all times.
Keep pets indoors.
Soak used fireworks in water before disposal.
WHEN TO CALL 911
Non-emergency calls to 911 can tie up the system and potentially delay an emergency call from getting through, according to Washington’s fire marshal office.
Call 911 in the case of an injury, fire or illegal fireworks being used or made.
Report illegal activities or use of fireworks to 911 only when the activity is in progress and poses a threat, or is a danger to others or yourself.
Report other violations to the police or fire department through their non-emergency phone numbers.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
More information on fireworks in Pierce County is available at bit.ly/2tv4dlB.
