Local

June 30, 2017 3:37 PM

This year’s fireworks rules for the Fourth in Pierce County

By Jared Brown

jared.brown@thenewstribune.com

Those loud bangs you’ve heard before bed the last few nights? Fireworks season is upon us again.

Pierce County statutes allowed firework use starting Wednesday. Other jurisdictions limit them to the Fourth of July or have banned them completely.

Make sure you know what’s allowed before you start lighting bottle rockets (hint: they’re illegal outside tribal lands).

ILLEGAL FIREWORKS

Restricted to tribal lands:

Firecrackers

Bottle rockets

Missiles and rockets

Illegal anywhere:

M-80’s or larger

Cherry bombs

Tennis ball bombs

Pipe bombs

Special, tampered, altered or homemade fireworks

CITY RESTRICTIONS

Algona: Banned

Auburn: 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Tuesday

Bonney Lake: 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday

Buckley: 9 a.m.-midnight Sunday through Wednesday

Carbonado: 9 a.m.-midnight Monday through Wednesday

DuPont: Noon-midnight Monday and Tuesday

Eatonville: Noon-11 p.m Monday and Tuesday

Edgewood: 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday

Enumclaw: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday

Fife: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday; 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday

Fircrest: Banned

Gig Harbor: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday

Joint Base Lewis-McChord: Banned.

Lakewood: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

Milton: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday

Orting: 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Tuesday

Pacific: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday

Puyallup: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday.

Roy: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday.

Ruston: Banned.

South Prairie: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday.

Steilacoom: Banned.

Sumner: Noon-midnight Tuesday.

Tacoma: Banned.

University Place: 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday

Wilkeson: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday

Yelm: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Unincorporated Pierce County: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday through Monday; 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday; 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday

Unincorporated Thurston County: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Unincorporated King County: 9 a.m.-midnight Tuesday

GENERAL SAFETY TIPS

Store fireworks out of reach of children.

Ignite outdoors by adults, one at a time.

Have a bucket of water or garden hose handy at all times.

Keep pets indoors.

Soak used fireworks in water before disposal.

WHEN TO CALL 911

Non-emergency calls to 911 can tie up the system and potentially delay an emergency call from getting through, according to Washington’s fire marshal office.

Call 911 in the case of an injury, fire or illegal fireworks being used or made.

Report illegal activities or use of fireworks to 911 only when the activity is in progress and poses a threat, or is a danger to others or yourself.

Report other violations to the police or fire department through their non-emergency phone numbers.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

More information on fireworks in Pierce County is available at bit.ly/2tv4dlB.

