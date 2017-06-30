Woman airlifted to Harborview after train strikes bicycle

A bicyclist was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after her bike was struck by a train Friday afternoon, according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.
The incident happened on the Stuck River Bridge just before 4 p.m., the Auburn-based fire department posted on Twitter.
The woman was walking her bicycle when it was hit by a train, which made her fall five feet to a ledge.
Firefighters rescued the woman from the ledge, then arranged to have her transported to Harborview with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
