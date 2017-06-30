Local

June 30, 2017 9:11 PM

Federal Way woman killed after stepping into traffic, police say

By Sara Jean Green

The Seattle Times

A 66-year-old Federal Way woman was killed Friday after she jaywalked in front of a driver, according to Federal Way police.

The 53-year-old male driver, also a Federal Way resident, was at the intersection of South 288th Street and Military Road South and was looking left as he made a right turn around 5 p.m., according to police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock. The pedestrian stepped out in front of his vehicle and was struck, she said.

The woman was initially responsive but collapsed and could not be revived, Schrock said. The driver showed no signs of impairment and the investigation is ongoing, she said.

