Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

July 01, 2017 8:24 AM

Firefighters respond to Tacoma apartment fire

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Tacoma fire fighters extinguished a fire Saturday morning at a Hilltop apartment.

A family watched from in front of the apartment as fire fighters worked to put out the fire at South 7th and M streets in the Hilltop neighborhood. Tacoma Fire Department officials were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard

Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard 0:43

Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard
Felon charged with murder in Fife car wreck 0:17

Felon charged with murder in Fife car wreck
A $50-million facelift coming in the Brewery District 1:29

A $50-million facelift coming in the Brewery District

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos