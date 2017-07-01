Firefighters respond to Tacoma apartment fire

Tacoma fire fighters extinguished a fire Saturday morning at a Hilltop apartment.
A family watched from in front of the apartment as fire fighters worked to put out the fire at South 7th and M streets in the Hilltop neighborhood. Tacoma Fire Department officials were not immediately available for comment.
Early morning apartment fire at So. 7th and M streets in Hilltop pic.twitter.com/17Ut2rhXwQ— Tacoma News Tribune (@thenewstribune) July 1, 2017
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
