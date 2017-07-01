A bison calf was born Tuesday at Northwest Trek.
A bison calf was born Tuesday at Northwest Trek. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park Courtesy
A bison calf was born Tuesday at Northwest Trek. Northwest Trek Wildlife Park Courtesy

Local

July 01, 2017 8:56 AM

Another baby animal arrives at Northwest Trek. Park expands hours starting today

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Another baby animal arrived at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park this week.

A bison calf - the fifth born at the facility this year - was born Tuesday in the free-roaming area. Also on Tuesday morning, four woodland caribou females and two newborn caribou calves rejoined their herd, according to a statement released by Northwest Trek.

So far this year, five bison, four Roosevelt elk, two woodland caribou, two bighorn sheep, 12 goslings and several deer have been born in the free-roaming area.

Starting Saturday, July 1, visitors will have more time to see these creatures during tram tours. The park is expanding its operating hours to 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.

“We are pleased to have so many newborn animals in the free-roaming area for our visitors to see and enjoy,” Northwest Trek zoological curator Marc Heinzman said in a statement released by the park. “They help us tell the story of animals that are native to the Northwest and highlight conservation successes like that of the American bison.”

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard

Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard 0:43

Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard
Felon charged with murder in Fife car wreck 0:17

Felon charged with murder in Fife car wreck
A $50-million facelift coming in the Brewery District 1:29

A $50-million facelift coming in the Brewery District

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos