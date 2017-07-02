The Tacoma Costco building has been evacuated as firefighters respond to a gas leak inside the building, said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke.
The Tacoma Costco building has been evacuated as firefighters respond to a gas leak inside the building, said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
The Tacoma Costco building has been evacuated as firefighters respond to a gas leak inside the building, said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

July 02, 2017 7:33 AM

Firefighters responding to natural gas leak at Tacoma Costco

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

The Tacoma Costco building has been evacuated as firefighters respond to a gas leak inside the building, said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke.

The gas leak was reported early Sunday morning and firefighters and quickly upgraded to a full response. There are more than 10 emergency vehicles on the scene.

Meinecke said crews are working to find the source of the leak. About 30 Costco employees have been evacuated from the building. The store was scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Olympia's Nat Jackson is the Jump Rope King

Olympia's Nat Jackson is the Jump Rope King 1:37

Olympia's Nat Jackson is the Jump Rope King
Firefighters respond to Tacoma apartment fire 0:08

Firefighters respond to Tacoma apartment fire
Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard 0:43

Man fleeing traffic stop causes collision, closing Steilacoom Boulevard

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos