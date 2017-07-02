Firefighters responding to natural gas leak at Tacoma Costco

The Tacoma Costco building has been evacuated as firefighters respond to a gas leak inside the building, said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke.
The gas leak was reported early Sunday morning and firefighters and quickly upgraded to a full response. There are more than 10 emergency vehicles on the scene.
Meinecke said crews are working to find the source of the leak. About 30 Costco employees have been evacuated from the building. The store was scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Sunday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
