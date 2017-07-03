Tacoma teen loses four fingers lighting a firecracker
Every year, Americans are killed and severely injured by fireworks. Studies have shown that most firework-related injuries involve burns to the face and hands, and happen more often to adult males, teens and young children. But there has been little data on the type of firework that causes the most severe pattern of injury, until now. Tacoma's Kurtis Musewicz, 17, shares his story.
Courtesy University of Washington
