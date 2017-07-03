He thought he had enough time to throw the firework. Now he’s missing four fingers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:42 Tacoma teen loses four fingers lighting a firecracker Pause 1:07 Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode" 1:14 Fantasy fun rules at the All's Faire festival in Lacey 1:07 Crews remove derailed Amtrak train from Chambers Bay causeway 1:42 Stunt pilot flies biplane around the Tacoma area 1:40 Amtrak derailment prompts a broad emergency response, road closures in the area 1:13 Paul Zerfluh was waiting for his son, who was aboard the Amtrak 1:15 Scott Adams of West Pierce Fire and Rescue talks about the Amtrak derailment 0:12 Evacuees await the next step after Amtrak derails 0:18 Amtrak perched precariously on the causeway after derailment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Every year, Americans are killed and severely injured by fireworks. Studies have shown that most firework-related injuries involve burns to the face and hands, and happen more often to adult males, teens and young children. But there has been little data on the type of firework that causes the most severe pattern of injury, until now. Tacoma's Kurtis Musewicz, 17, shares his story. Courtesy University of Washington

Every year, Americans are killed and severely injured by fireworks. Studies have shown that most firework-related injuries involve burns to the face and hands, and happen more often to adult males, teens and young children. But there has been little data on the type of firework that causes the most severe pattern of injury, until now. Tacoma's Kurtis Musewicz, 17, shares his story. Courtesy University of Washington