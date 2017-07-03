Every year, Americans are killed and severely injured by fireworks. Studies have shown that most firework-related injuries involve burns to the face and hands, and happen more often to adult males, teens and young children. But there has been little data on the type of firework that causes the most severe pattern of injury, until now. Tacoma's Kurtis Musewicz, 17, shares his story. Courtesy University of Washington
Every year, Americans are killed and severely injured by fireworks. Studies have shown that most firework-related injuries involve burns to the face and hands, and happen more often to adult males, teens and young children. But there has been little data on the type of firework that causes the most severe pattern of injury, until now. Tacoma's Kurtis Musewicz, 17, shares his story. Courtesy University of Washington

Local

July 03, 2017 3:41 PM

He thought he had enough time to throw the firework. Now he’s missing four fingers

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

A 17-year-old Tacoma boy started his shift at Firecracker Alley last month with all 10 fingers. He left with only six.

Kurtis Musewicz was earning money by hauling boxes at the Puyallup Tribe of Indian’s annual fireworks market on their property at the Port of Tacoma on June 23.

When he and his friends took a break they headed over to a cleared out parking lot where fireworks are set off.

“My buddy, he finds an unused mortar, it was a dud,” he said in a video made by UW Medicine.

“It had a fuse coming off it, and I thought the fuse would be long enough for me to light it and throw it, but, well, no,” he said.

The resulting blast left Musewicz with only a pinky on one hand. His other hand and face were also injured.

Musewicz’s injuries were treated at the University of Washington.

He fits the profile of the most common fireworks injury victims, according to UW doctor Monica Vavilala and a new study: young males.

“The biggest problems are from the shell and mortar fireworks types, and from homemade fireworks,” Vavilala said.

She urged celebrants to enjoy professional shows from afar.

“I didn’t think it was going to blow off my hand,” Musewicz said. “I wasn’t thinking about any of that.”

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos