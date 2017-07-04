Collision with truck and boat in Graham traps man in wrecked Honda

A rollover wreck in Graham sent one man to a local trauma center Tuesday.
The collision between a Dodge truck towing a boat and a Honda Pilot occurred at 304th Street East and Webster Road East, according to Captain Matthew Black with Graham Fire & Rescue.
The Dodge hit the Pilot broadside around 11:30 a.m., according to Capt. Matthew Black with Graham Fire and Rescue.
The driver of the Pilot had to be extricated from a vehicle. He was taken to a Tacoma trauma center.
The Pilot came to rest across from Webster Road Feed, according to Black.
The driver of the truck was not injured, he said.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments