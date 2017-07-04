Firefighters and medics work at the scene of a rollover wreck at 304th Street East and Webster Road East in Graham.
July 04, 2017 2:08 PM

Collision with truck and boat in Graham traps man in wrecked Honda

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

A rollover wreck in Graham sent one man to a local trauma center Tuesday.

The collision between a Dodge truck towing a boat and a Honda Pilot occurred at 304th Street East and Webster Road East, according to Captain Matthew Black with Graham Fire & Rescue.

The Dodge hit the Pilot broadside around 11:30 a.m., according to Capt. Matthew Black with Graham Fire and Rescue.

The driver of the Pilot had to be extricated from a vehicle. He was taken to a Tacoma trauma center.

The Pilot came to rest across from Webster Road Feed, according to Black.

The driver of the truck was not injured, he said.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541

