Multiple gunshots were fired in a rolling shootout before two cars crashed in Burien on Tuesday morning.
Local

July 04, 2017 2:28 PM

Motorists exchange gunfire, then plowed into each other. Two hospitalized, police say

By Candice Ruud

cruud@thenewstribune.com

Two people were sent to the hospital in Burien after two cars exchanged gunfire and then one vehicle rammed the other Tuesday morning, according to King County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies heard gunfire near S.W. 126th and 1st Ave. S. shortly before 10 a.m., and saw a man in a convertible shooting at another car, according to a report from Q13.

When the deputies caught up with the two cars at S.W. 124th and 1st Ave. S., they saw that they’d plowed into each other. A third car was also hit during the crash.

The driver of the convertible was ejected from his car, and the driver of the second car was also hurt. Both were taken to the hospital, according to a tweet from the King County Sheriff’s Office public information office account. A third person is also in custody, but not injured.

Two guns were found at the scene, according to Q13.

Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud

