Moms recording of baby talk before being hit and killed by a vehicle

Kyle Stillion, 16, a Peninsula High student, was struck and killed by a motorist late Thursday afternoon walking this stretch of Key Peninsula Highway. The crash happened past the Olson Drive intersection before the speed limit sign at right.
Lorenzo Parks didn’t have anything worth robbing when 17-year-old Dakota Mikalle Collins and six other young men demanded everything in his pockets. Parks even turned his pockets inside out to prove it. Collins shot him anyway, and Thursday was sentenced for the 38-year-old’s death.
An attorney for Conway Construction tells the Puyallup City Council on May 10, 2016, the consequences of a lawsuit that his client has filed. Conway Construction’s contract in the road-widening project on 39th Avenue Southwest near Costco was terminated by the city.
Tacoma resident Dean McAuley, a firefighter/EMT for Valley Regional Fire Authority in Auburn, talks about his role in the evacuation and rescue of a 17-year-old shooting victim from the mass killings in Las Vegas.
Dr. James Sebesta of Tacoma was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman fired hundreds of rounds from his Mandalay Bay hotel room, killing 59 and injuring over 500. Sebesta stayed behind with panicked people in the crowd to treat their wounds.
“The Square” plays at the Blue Mouse Theatre on Friday, part of the Tacoma Film Festival. The Swedish comedy by Ruben Ostlund won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and is generating buzz ahead of its U.S. release later this month.
The News Tribune’s 2016 All-Area football team included Sumner's Ben Wilson. The selection has become an annual Thanksgiving Day tradition, highlighting the season’s best high school players from the South Sound.
Surveillance video outside of Peninsula High in Purdy shows a suspect spray painting a message on a bench, trying to break a library window with a bat and pouring gasoline on a portable and lighting it on fire.
Tacoma's Streets Initiative — a program aimed to maintaining and improving city streets — will have either repaved or had some maintenance treatment on 5,600 block, out of about 8,000 total blocks in Tacoma in 10 years.