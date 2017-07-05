More Videos

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:30

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace

Pause
Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 1:17

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens

Crew works to clear overturned dump truck 0:35

Crew works to clear overturned dump truck

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 1:13

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council

Scene of accident where Peninsula High student was struck and killed by a motorist 0:30

Scene of accident where Peninsula High student was struck and killed by a motorist

Firefighter/EMT from Tacoma saves lives at Las Vegas shooting 16:39

Firefighter/EMT from Tacoma saves lives at Las Vegas shooting

1 dead after Tacoma warehouse fire 1:20

1 dead after Tacoma warehouse fire

Russell Wilson on his, Seahawks' state of mind 3:08

Russell Wilson on his, Seahawks' state of mind

High-tech firm says Tacoma could become 'a primary hiring place' 1:49

High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place"

Kentwood's Justin Seiber, Hazen's Jaxon Ingram and Kennedy Catholic's Sam Huard are NPSL's prolific passers 1:40

Kentwood's Justin Seiber, Hazen's Jaxon Ingram and Kennedy Catholic's Sam Huard are NPSL's prolific passers

  • Moms recording of baby talk before being hit and killed by a vehicle

    Jessica Hanson recorded this video of her baby, who is now about eight months old. Hanson was hit by a vehicle in May, and died from her injuries.

Moms recording of baby talk before being hit and killed by a vehicle

Jessica Hanson recorded this video of her baby, who is now about eight months old. Hanson was hit by a vehicle in May, and died from her injuries.
Courtesy
Take a peek at the Swedish film ‘The Square’

Local

Take a peek at the Swedish film ‘The Square’

“The Square” plays at the Blue Mouse Theatre on Friday, part of the Tacoma Film Festival. The Swedish comedy by Ruben Ostlund won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and is generating buzz ahead of its U.S. release later this month. 

Nordic Festival features buttery treats

Local

Nordic Festival features buttery treats

Join the Daughters of Norway as they bake 450 dozen Scandinavian cookies in preparation for the Embia Lodge's annual Nordic Festival at the Mountain View Lutheran Church in Edgewood.