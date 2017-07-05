Vacant motel catches fire 2 nights in a row

A vacant Lakewood motel caught fire two nights in a row.
The Colonial Motel suffered significant damages from the two blazes but no one was injured.
Passersby first spotted the buildings at 12117 Pacific Highway SW aflame about 10:30 p.m. Monday and called 911.
West Pierce firefighters found flames showing when they arrived and decided it was unsafe to enter so they tried dousing the fire with hoses from the outside.
It took several minutes to get the fire in the first building under control.
“The fire in the second building was larger and took more manpower to contain,” the agency said in a news release.
Once the fire was somewhat controlled, crews entered the motel and put out of the rest of the blaze.
Firefighters were called back to The Colonial Motel about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to find heavy smoke and fire, again.
Our ladder truck attacking the Colonial Motel fire in #Lakewood. pic.twitter.com/lEfC1J3obb— West Pierce Fire (@WestPierce) July 5, 2017
The danger was too great for crews to enter the burning motel so they attacked the blaze from the outside.
Investigators are trying to determine what started both fires.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments