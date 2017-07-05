Phone service down for 10,000 in Puyallup

A fireworks-related fire cut phone service late Tuesday to more than 10,000 people in Puyallup.
The outage means Comcast customers in the city can’t receive incoming calls, though outgoing calls are still possible. Police said 911 calls should not be affected.
A Comcast spokesperson said a fire on the east side of town melted fiber-optic phone lines and crews are working to fix them.
“This is the problem with phones today in P-Town. It’s not really because we are too tired to answer from the fireworks last night,” Puyallup police joked on Twitter.
Most customers are expected to regain full phone service by Wednesday afternoon.
We appreciate @ComcastWA working to restore phone service in town today. If you're calling any City of Puyallup phone # there is no service. https://t.co/moRhMVlzda— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) July 5, 2017
