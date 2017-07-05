He crashed into a telephone pole, and has died of his injuries

A 25-year-old man who crashed his car into a pole in Tacoma last week has died.
Tyler Vandergriend was traveling west on North Tacoma Avenue when he lost control on a curve in the road near Annie Wright School and struck a pole with his Subaru Legacy.
The crash happened about 3:15 a.m. on June 25.
Vandergriend was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, which he later died from.
A 13-year-old girl in the backseat suffered minor injuries. Two other passengers, both men in their 20s, suffered serious injuries.
