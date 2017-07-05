Zach Krull
Zach Krull Courtesy photo Krull family
Zach Krull Courtesy photo Krull family

Local

July 05, 2017 2:30 PM

Officials believe body found is missing Evergreen State College freshman

The Associated Press

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK

Officials believe a body found in Olympic National Park is a hiker who went missing in April.

The Peninsula Daily News reports the body is being examined to see if it is 20-year-old Zach Krull, who had just started his freshman year at The Evergreen State College in Olympia when he went out on a solo camping trip.

Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell says he believes the body is Krull based on the gear discovered.

A hiker found the body this past weekend. A Ranger-led team retrieved it the next day.

On Monday, Krull’s family posted a message on Facebook stating that he “has been found and is at peace,” West Orange Patch reported.

“We thank everyone for their incredible support these last 12 weeks; your thoughts and prayers have helped more than you can know,” the family’s post stated.

Staff writer Lisa Pemberton contributed to this report.

