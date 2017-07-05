Police seeking witnesses to fatality collision on I-5

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses who may have seen a fatal collision on Sunday on northbound Interstate 5.
Two vehicles — a 1993 Subaru Legacy and a semi-truck — collided just after 11:45 p.m. near milepost 86, north of Centralia.
Edward Chambers, 80, of Beaverton, Oregon was killed in the crash.
A passenger in the car, a 19-year-old Hillsboro man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but was released.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 36-year-old Yelm man, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, but his court appearance was canceled and he was released from Thurston County jail earlier this week.
Police say the Subaru was traveling from Oregon to Rochester, and may have been experiencing mechanical problems and moving at slow speeds when it was struck by the semi-truck.
The passenger in the Subaru said the car was overheating, and trying to move to the shoulder when it was hit.
Any witnesses to the incident are encouraged to contact Detective Jim Meldrum by phone (253-538-3174) or email (James.Meldrum@wsp.wa.gov) with information.
