These streets are closing for the Tacoma Pride Festival

Several streets are closing Saturday for the Tacoma Pride Festival, the City of Tacoma announced this week.
Pacific Avenue will be closed between South 9th and 7th streets and South 8th and A streets will be closed for the festival from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Court A between south 9th and 7th streets will be limited to local access.
Also, starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, portions of St. Helens Avenue between South Baker Street/South 6th Avenue and South 9th Street will close for the Silverstone Annual Pride Party. These streets are scheduled to reopen Sunday at 5 a.m. The Mix Pride Block Party will result in the closure of St. Helens Avenue between South 7th Street and South Baker Street/South 6th Avenue. The closure planned for Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Tacoma Pride Festival’s website says its goal is to honor and foster pride in the LGBTQA community. Events are Friday though July 15
On Sunday, Art on the Ave will require closing 6th Avenue between North Cedar and North State streets from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
