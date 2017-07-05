Tacoma musician has new technique for teaching drums to kids with autism

Local News
Sports
Business
Shopping
81°
Full Menu
81°
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Plus
E-Edition
Text News Alerts
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Crime
Databases
Education
Government & Politics
Local News
Nation & World
Military
Obituaries
Obits Archive
Traffic
Watchdog
Weather
Blogs & Columns
Matt Driscoll
Sports
Sports
College
High School
Preps Stats
Mariners
Seahawks
Sounders
Tacoma Rainiers
UW Huskies
Blogs & Columns
Dave Boling
Huskies Insider Blog
John McGrath
Mariners Insider Blog
Seahawks Insider Blog
Sounders Insider Blog
Politics
Politics
Business
Business
Consumers
People in Business
New Businesses
Port of Tacoma
Real Estate
Opinion
Opinion
Cartoons
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Op-Ed
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Living
Living
Fitness
Food & Drink
Home & Garden
Religion
Entertainment
Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Events Calendar
Horoscopes
Movies
TNT Diner
Outdoors
Outdoors
Fishing
Partners
The Olympian
The Peninsula Gateway
The Puyallup Herald
Northwest Guardian
NIE
KIRO7
Shopping
Classifieds
Place An Ad
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Local
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
1:29
Tacoma Facebook group dedicated to painting rocks experiencing growing pains
Pause
0:47
Tacoma cop runs over drunk soldier surveillance video shows
0:24
Lakewood motel goes up in flames 2 nights in a row
1:00
Moms recording of baby talk before being hit and killed by a vehicle
3:42
Slideshow from memorial of mom hit and killed by a vehicle
1:47
'Scary' apartment fire in University Place displaces residents
1:39
The chemistry of fireworks
2:42
Tacoma teen loses four fingers lighting a firecracker
1:07
Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"
1:14
Fantasy fun rules at the All's Faire festival in Lacey
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Tacoma musician has new technique for teaching drums to kids with autism
Jul 05, 2017
Tacoma musician Justin Tamminga developed a system for teaching kids with autism how to drum that began with his son, Lucien, who performs in the family band, Pig Snout!!
Jared Brown
jared.brown and drew.perine@thenewstribune.com
More Videos
2:00
Tacoma musician has new technique for teaching drums to kids with autism
1:29
Tacoma Facebook group dedicated to painting rocks experiencing growing pains
0:47
Tacoma cop runs over drunk soldier surveillance video shows
0:24
Lakewood motel goes up in flames 2 nights in a row
1:00
Moms recording of baby talk before being hit and killed by a vehicle
3:42
Slideshow from memorial of mom hit and killed by a vehicle
1:47
'Scary' apartment fire in University Place displaces residents
1:39
The chemistry of fireworks
2:42
Tacoma teen loses four fingers lighting a firecracker
1:07
Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"
1:14
Fantasy fun rules at the All's Faire festival in Lacey
1:07
Crews remove derailed Amtrak train from Chambers Bay causeway
More Videos
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
e-Edition
Home Delivery
Vacation Hold
Newsletters
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Photo Store
RSS Feeds
Contests
Social, Mobile & More
Mobile
Text News Alerts
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google+
Submit a Photo
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
Place an Obituary
Today's Circulars
Special Sections
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service