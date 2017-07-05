A firework he was holding exploded and took part of his hand

A Federal Way man lost part of his hand after a firework he was holding exploded on Tuesday night, the Federal Way Mirror reported Wednesday afternoon.
The 20-year-old was at the Laurelwood Gardens Apartments, on the 29000 block of 21st Ave. South King Fire & Rescue responded at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Gordon Goodsell told the Mirror that firefighters applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding and they believe he lost parts of at least two fingers.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Fireworks are prohibited in the City of Federal Way.
Fireworks were also behind a hour fire that displaced a Federal Way family on Tuesday night, the Mirror reported.
Approximately $375,000 in damage was done to a house near the intersection of 277th Street and 48th Avenue South. The family reportedly cleaned up from their fireworks show, but the debris start a fire in their garbage can and ignited a seat that had been removed from their van.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
