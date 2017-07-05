Tacoma Rocks just wanted to spread joy but got some controversy. So there has been a change

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:00 Tacoma musician has new technique for teaching drums to kids with autism Pause 1:29 Tacoma Facebook group dedicated to painting rocks experiencing growing pains 0:47 Tacoma cop runs over drunk soldier surveillance video shows 0:24 Lakewood motel goes up in flames 2 nights in a row 1:00 Moms recording of baby talk before being hit and killed by a vehicle 3:42 Slideshow from memorial of mom hit and killed by a vehicle 1:47 'Scary' apartment fire in University Place displaces residents 1:39 The chemistry of fireworks 2:42 Tacoma teen loses four fingers lighting a firecracker 1:07 Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A Facebook group called “Tacoma rocks” has over 23,000 members. They not only paint rocks, but also hide them around Tacoma to put a smile on people's faces. The group has had growing pains and announced a change in administration Wednesday. Mantai Chow mchow@mcclatchy.com

