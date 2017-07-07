Baby Sloan died alone in a crib. A Puyallup mom’s grief has now been felt by thousands

When Jordan DeRosier went to rouse her 7-month-old son from his crib, she saw his favorite gray blanket wrapped around his head.
She turned the baby over and noticed he was cold to the touch. Parts of his face and chest were purple. He wasn’t opening his eyes.
DeRosier screamed.
Her husband, Justin, rushed into the room and snatched their youngest son, carrying him to the kitchen counter and starting CPR while listening to instructions from 911 dispatchers.
Soon, the family’s Puyallup home was filled with people: two neighbors helping with CPR, paramedics, DeRosier’s parents who lived up the street, sheriff’s deputies, a chaplain.
The words “he’s gone” from a paramedic made it all too real.
DeRosier wrapped her baby in another blanket bearing his name and held his lifeless body on the couch for an hour. She and Justin kissed Sloan and let their tears fall as he was taken from them.
Little Sloan died Monday, in what investigators are calling an accidental death.
Since then, his mother has posted several heartbreaking messages on social media as a way to process her grief and warn other parents about the dangers of putting a baby to bed with a blanket.
“You never think it will happen to you. You never think it will be your baby,” DeRosier wrote Tuesday in a viral Facebook post that has been shared more than 17,000 times.
Her words are accompanied by a tear-streaked selfie next to her oldest son, Rowan.
“This is the face of immense, unfathomable grief, the face of longing, of heartbreak, of self-inflected guilt,” DeRosier wrote. “I will NEVER stop feeling responsible. I will relive this for the rest of my life knowing EXACTLY what I could have done differently. Please learn from my world shattering mistake.”
DeRosier said Sloan somehow pulled his blanket through the crib rails and got his head stuck.
Pierce County sheriff’s detectives said they are waiting for the medical examiner’s ruling before talking about the case.
The story struck a chord with hundreds of thousands of people, who offered words of sympathy, money or a shoulder to cry on.
A few businesses designed shirts in Sloan’s memory. A fund-raising page has collected more than $14,000 for the family.
The DeRosiers packed their bags and left their house Monday, shortly after their baby died.
“Our hearts cannot bear to pass his room each day, knowing what happened inside it,” she wrote Wednesday.
They are staying with a family member and planning to break their lease.
It is not a home without Sloan.
Stacia Glenn
