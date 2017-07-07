‘I remember looking back and thinking: I’m not going to make it — the tree’s going to get me.’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:56 Tree falls on Yelm man, he lives to tell the tale Pause 1:46 Building an academic center for boys at Tacoma's Annie Wright Schools 0:14 Pedestrian killed crossing highway in Fife 4:12 Early drama of Amtrak train derailment recorded in 911 calls 2:01 Funeral director commutes 200 miles to work each day 2:22 Hour-long commute can be brutal, but the view at home makes it worth the drive 1:54 Man killed in his backyard "could have been a great friend" 0:24 Man suspected of killing mom's boyfriend attends hearing 2:10 Meet Gerald, he's 15-feet-tall and coming to a festival near you 1:39 Adorned in Grace Tacoma helps turn survivors into 'thrivers' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Yelm logger Walter Reichel was crushed by a falling tree, but the quick response of his family, friends and emergency crews have him on the road to a complete recovery. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

