Despite warnings of dangerous terrain, groups search for missing Mount Rainier skier

Despite warnings of dangerous terrain and conditions, several independent parties spent Friday searching for a skier who fell through the snow and into Pebble Creek on July 3, according to a statement released by Mount Rainier National Park.
The parties know the 30-year-old man who was attempting to ski from Camp Muir to Paradise. Park officials said they advised the searchers of the dangerous conditions and rules that prohibit using dogs or drones during their search.
“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the missing skier,” park Superintendent Randy King said in a prepared statement. “From the outpouring of concern, he was obviously much loved. What would compound this tragedy would be the loss of another life. For this reason we advise against private efforts to continue the search.”
Images released by the park show a steep snowy slope with a hole through which the skier reportedly fell. The rushing waters of Pebble Creek are under the snow. The melting snow is unstable and park rangers are searching from a distance. A helicopter was used to search on Tuesday and Thursday.
The man, who has not yet been identifying by the park, was seen falling by his ski partner who search for two hours using an avalanche probe and transceiver. He then skied to Paradise to report the incident.
