Man found dead on Olympic National Park beach has been identified

A man whose body was found in Olympic National Park has been identified, the park announced.
William “Dave” Woodson of Kingston was found on July 1 by a hiker on the coast near the Norweigian Memorial. He was 60.
A recovery team had to spend the night on the scene because of difficulty accessing the isolated location. a helicopter was used the following morning for the recovery.
“Our condolences go out to the Woodson family and friends in this time of sorrow,” said Lee Taylor, the park’s acting superintendent.
Woodson had a backcountry permit for a solo hike along the coast. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.
Also on Friday, the Mason County Coroner confirmed that the body of another man found in Olympic National Park is 20-year-old Zach Krull.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
