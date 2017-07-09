Cora Loucks, an 83-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease, walked away from her home in the Brookdale area on Saturday and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help to locate the woman.
July 09, 2017 11:24 AM

A woman with Alzheimer’s wandered away from home. Authorities want help to find her

By Craig Hill

An 83-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease walked away from her home in the Brookdale area on Saturday and authorities are looking for help locating the woman.

Cora Loucks was reported missing Saturday night after her family noticed she had broken through zipties on the door and left their house on the 2900 block of 136th Street Court E. in Brookdale, according to statement posted Sunday morning on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. The woman walked away from home on two previous occasions since May.

She is believed to have left home between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. Loucks is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white plaid button-up shirt with black pants, tan shoes, and glasses.

She may be hostile toward females, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Those with information about Loucks location are asked to call 911.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

