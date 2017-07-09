Seconds after leaving first accident driver hits, drags pedestrian 100 feet down road

A woman was dragged 100 feet down a street in Ruston Sunday. The driver who hit her had been in another accident minutes earlier.
The pair of incidents began around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when the driver in both accidents hit a car on North Pearl Street, just south of North 51st Street.
“They stopped, exchanged information, she pulled out and then had this accident,” Ruston police chief Anders Estes said Sunday.
The pedestrian was in a crosswalk on 51st, pushing a shopping cart full of what appeared to personal possessions.
The driver turned from northbound Pearl onto 51st eastbound and hit the pedestrian, Estes said.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where she was undergoing surgery Sunday evening, Estes said.
The driver was not cited but she is under investigation for impaired driving, Estes said.
