Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol

On July 4, 2017, a motorcyclist was clocked going 82 mph in a 60 mph zone. When the driver failed to stop, a Washington State Patrol trooper notified the agency's aviation unit which produced this footage of a 17-mile pursuit on I-5 in Snohomish County. The motorcylist reached a top speed of 147 mph and was eventually arrested at a private residence in Everett trying to hide under a boat.