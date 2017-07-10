Get your free Slurpee Tuesday for 7-Eleven Day

7-Eleven is in its 90th year as it celebrates 7-Eleven Day on Tuesday.
Does that make it elderly for a convenience store?
You can ponder that while enjoying your free small Slurpee on Tuesday — 7/11 — from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Over a dozen flavors include watermelon lime, Pepsi fire and cotton candy.
The description for Trolli pineapple lime Slurpee reads in part, “Things can get weirdly awesome with every single sip.”
Jefferson “Uncle Johnny” Green kicked off what was to become the 7-Eleven store empire in 1927 by selling everyday convenience items from the dock of an ice house in Dallas.
In 1946, the Tote’m Store chain changed its name to 7-Eleven to reflect the store’s 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. hours.
Stores began switching to an open 24 hours schedule in 1963.
The Slurpee, then called an Icee, was launched in 1965.
