Prepare to get your brain froze on Free Slurpee Day
Slurpees, the allegedly brain-freezing, mouth-numbing iced treat, will be given away in small sizes Tuesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. as the 7-Eleven convenience store chain celebrates its 90th year of business.
Drew Perinedperine@thenewstribune.com
More Videos
0:21
Prepare to get your brain froze on Free Slurpee Day
1:08
Swing for Soldier golf tourney gets a flying start
4:30
Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol
0:27
Pedestrian hit by car on North Pearl Street
0:11
Distracted driver nearly rams bus in Lakewood
0:38
Witness video from freeway shooting
1:26
'We're here to celebrate freedom, to celebrate beauty, to celebrate love.'
0:49
Officer involved shooting shuts down I5
1:44
Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop'
1:56
Tree falls on Yelm man, he lives to tell the tale
1:46
Building an academic center for boys at Tacoma's Annie Wright Schools