Chick-fil-A is giving away free entrees Tuesday to people who dress like a cow. Add in promotions from 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme and it’s a good week for penny-pinching diners.
Chick-fil-A is giving away free entrees Tuesday to people who dress like a cow. Add in promotions from 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme and it’s a good week for penny-pinching diners. Mike Stewart AP File
Chick-fil-A is giving away free entrees Tuesday to people who dress like a cow. Add in promotions from 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme and it’s a good week for penny-pinching diners. Mike Stewart AP File

Local

July 11, 2017 10:16 AM

Free food parade starts at Chick-fil-A. Costume required

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Forgot your lunch? Don’t have a cow, man.

The chicken fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is giving away free entrees Tuesday until 7 p.m. in honor of what it calls Cow Appreciation Day. To collect a chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets or chicken strips all customers have to do is dress like a cow. Children in calf attire can score a free kid’s meal.

The promotion is a play on the company’s long-running advertising campaign in which cows encourage consuming chicken sandwiches over hamburgers. In it’s 13th year, the promotion is the company’s largest according to Business Insider, who reports that the chain gave away nearly 1.6 million free entrees during last year’s event.

There are two South Sound Chick-fil-A restaurants. One is located at 3902 S. Steele St. in Tacoma. The other is in Puyallup at 104 39th Ave. SW. More information is available on the Chick-fil-A website.

Penny-pinching diners can wash down their chicken with a free Slurpee. 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees on Tuesday — 7/11 — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They’ll have to wait until Friday, however, for a sweet deal on dessert. On Friday, Krispy Kreme celebrates its 80th anniversary by selling a dozen glazed donuts for 80 cents to those who buy a dozen at regular price.

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and McDonald’s is celebrating by giving free cones, but customers must use the company’s mobile app.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Prepare to get your brain froze on Free Slurpee Day

Prepare to get your brain froze on Free Slurpee Day 0:21

Prepare to get your brain froze on Free Slurpee Day

Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol 4:30

Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol
Swing for Soldier golf tourney gets a flying start 1:08

Swing for Soldier golf tourney gets a flying start

View More Video