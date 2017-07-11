Free food parade starts at Chick-fil-A. Costume required

Forgot your lunch? Don’t have a cow, man.
The chicken fast-food chain Chick-fil-A is giving away free entrees Tuesday until 7 p.m. in honor of what it calls Cow Appreciation Day. To collect a chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets or chicken strips all customers have to do is dress like a cow. Children in calf attire can score a free kid’s meal.
The promotion is a play on the company’s long-running advertising campaign in which cows encourage consuming chicken sandwiches over hamburgers. In it’s 13th year, the promotion is the company’s largest according to Business Insider, who reports that the chain gave away nearly 1.6 million free entrees during last year’s event.
There are two South Sound Chick-fil-A restaurants. One is located at 3902 S. Steele St. in Tacoma. The other is in Puyallup at 104 39th Ave. SW. More information is available on the Chick-fil-A website.
Penny-pinching diners can wash down their chicken with a free Slurpee. 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees on Tuesday — 7/11 — from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
They’ll have to wait until Friday, however, for a sweet deal on dessert. On Friday, Krispy Kreme celebrates its 80th anniversary by selling a dozen glazed donuts for 80 cents to those who buy a dozen at regular price.
Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and McDonald’s is celebrating by giving free cones, but customers must use the company’s mobile app.
