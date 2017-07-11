Ruston dragging victim’s sister: ‘I didn’t know you can run out of tears’

Teresa Smith long feared for the safety of her homeless daughter, Tracie Hall.

Homeless women can fall prey to physical abuse, drugs, illness, prostitution.

“I didn’t realize it would be a car,” Smith said Monday.

Hall, 46, was run down by a possibly impaired driver Sunday while in a Ruston crosswalk.

The car dragged Hall 100 feet before the driver became aware Hall was trapped underneath it.

Smith paused for a moment on the cruel irony.

“She wasn’t doing drugs, she was crossing the street, taking care of herself,” Smith said. “Like the rest of us.”

After Sunday’s accident, Hall was coherent long enough to give authorities her mother’s name and number.

It’s the same number Hall would periodically call.

“She calls me once in a while to let me know she’s OK,” Smith said. Sometimes Hall asks for money.

But it had been months since they spoke and years since they had seen each other.

Until Sunday night.

“It was kind of like looking at a stranger,” Smith said between sobs. “It’s been years … that’s my little girl.”

Smith didn’t know her daughter was in the Tacoma area until Sunday. Hall has been mostly recently in Olympia.

Hall was in a coma on Monday and on life support in St. Joseph Medical Center’s intensive care unit with broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and internal bleeding, according to Hall’s sister, Karie Salvi.

“I know she’s fighting for her life now,” Salvi said.

Hall also has a lot of abrasions from the road, Salvi said. Hall was wearing a tank top at the time of the accident.

A nurse at St. Joseph refused to provide Hall’s medical status Monday evening.

FREE SPIRIT

Hall has always been different, her family said. But in a good way.

She is kind and patient — the kind of girl that could get butterflies to land on her outstretched hand.

Smith raised Hall, Salvi and a younger brother in Bremerton. Smith now lives in Grapeview.

“Traci was a good little girl, the sweetest little thing you ever saw growing up,” Smith said. “She loved to hug and kiss and be held.”

Hall is artistic and her mother tried to encourage that.

“Tracie just took a different path,” Smith said.

When she got older the walls of her home couldn’t hold Hall.

“She had a tendency to run away, and we’d bring her back and she’d run away again,” Smith said.

She left home at 17 for good.

“It’s been a rough road with Tracie,” her sister, Salvi, said. “We’ve tried to help her.”

On several occasions the family would arrange Section 8 Housing for Hall.

“We get it for her, and she’d have someone move in that wasn’t supposed to be there and she’d lose it,” Salvi said.

Hall is generous, Salvi said.

“She’s the kind of person who would do anything for anyone,” Salvi said. “She is so sweet. I think that’s how she survived. And she was probably street smart.”

Salvi calls her sister a “spur of the moment girl,” a free spirit and “one tough chick.”

Still, her living situation stressed the family.

“No one raises their kids to be like this,” Salvi said. “We’ve always dreaded a phone call like this.”

Salvi said her family is grateful for the people who forced the driver to stop, lifted the car off of her sister and comforted her on Sunday.

“Tell them thank you,” she said.

Salvi recently moved to Georgia with her husband and family from Seabeck. She can’t afford a plane ticket to Washington.

“She’s still my little sis,” Salvi said through tears Monday as she weighed her options on getting home.

“I’ve been crying all day,” she said. “I didn’t know you can run out of tears.”