July 11, 2017 2:27 PM

A 40-percent fare increase is coming for Pierce Transit shuttle users

By Craig Hill

A 40-percent fare increase is coming for Pierce Transit’s shared-ride service for people with disabilities, the agency announced Tuesday.

Pierce Transit’s Board of Commissioners approved the rate hike on Monday. There was a public hearing regarding the new fares in June.

The cost for a one-ride ticket or cash fare increases on Sept. 1 to $1.75 from $1.25. The cost of a monthly pass climbs to $63 from $45.

ADA law allows agencies to charge up to twice the fixed-route fare for a comparable paratransit trip, the agency said in a statement released Tuesday. Pierce Transit charges $2 for a fixed-route ride.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

