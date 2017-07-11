A 40-percent fare increase is coming for Pierce Transit shuttle users

A 40-percent fare increase is coming for Pierce Transit’s shared-ride service for people with disabilities, the agency announced Tuesday.
Pierce Transit’s Board of Commissioners approved the rate hike on Monday. There was a public hearing regarding the new fares in June.
The cost for a one-ride ticket or cash fare increases on Sept. 1 to $1.75 from $1.25. The cost of a monthly pass climbs to $63 from $45.
ADA law allows agencies to charge up to twice the fixed-route fare for a comparable paratransit trip, the agency said in a statement released Tuesday. Pierce Transit charges $2 for a fixed-route ride.
