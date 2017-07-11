Head-on collision closes Sumner-Tapps Highway

Two people were taken to the hospital and the Sumner-Tapps Highway was closed Tuesday evening after a head-on collision, the city of Sumner said on its website.
According to a news release:
The driver of a vehicle traveling northbound tried to pass traffic and struck a southbound vehicle near the 16600 block of Sumner-Tapps Highway East. Both drivers were alone and transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Sumner police and the regional Major Collision Response Team were investigating the crash. The road is expected to be closed until about 8:30 p.m.
MVA #Sumner, Corrected Address 4700 Blk 166th Av E. 2 people transported. 1 serious, 1 minor injuries. @CityOfSumnerWA pic.twitter.com/NiEF6eZVw8— East Pierce IAFF3520 (@IAFF3520) July 12, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
