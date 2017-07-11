Local

July 11, 2017 7:05 PM

Head-on collision closes Sumner-Tapps Highway

Staff report

Two people were taken to the hospital and the Sumner-Tapps Highway was closed Tuesday evening after a head-on collision, the city of Sumner said on its website.

According to a news release:

The driver of a vehicle traveling northbound tried to pass traffic and struck a southbound vehicle near the 16600 block of Sumner-Tapps Highway East. Both drivers were alone and transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Sumner police and the regional Major Collision Response Team were investigating the crash. The road is expected to be closed until about 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

