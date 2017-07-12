Two ‘Fast & Furious’ car cast members on display in Seattle

“Fast & Furious” is the world’s biggest movie franchise and two of its key characters are in Seattle on Thursday.
Two cars, that is.
Hey, it’s always been about the cars.
Vin Diesel’s “Dodge Ice Charger” and Michelle Rodriguez’s “Rally Fighter” from the most recent installment, “The Fate of the Furious,” are at the Museum of Pop Culture.
Diesel plays Dom and Rodriquez plays Letty in the long running film series.
“The Fate of the Furious,” came out in April. It has grossed $1.2 billion worldwide since.
The entire series has grossed over $6 billion. There are plans for a ninth and tenth film.
Audiences keep returning to see the cast drive, jump, flip and maneuver cars in ways contrary to the laws of physics.
So many cars are destroyed in each movie the Port of Tacoma couldn’t import them quickly enough.
In the most recent movie the cast carjacks, or subjacks, a nuclear submarine while it’s under an ice floe.
And they couldn’t do without these cars.
Diesel’s car is supposedly a rebuilt 1970 Dodge Charger while the “Rally Fighter” is some sort of mutant dune buggy.
The Charger has to leave at the end of Thursday — maybe to film movie number nine? — but the “Rally Fighter” will be at the museum through Sunday, spokeswoman Anita Woo said.
Museum of Pop Culture
Where: 325 5th Avenue N, Seattle
Information: 206-770-2700, MoPOP.org
