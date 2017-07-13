‘Mr. Mac,’ Hilltop apparel icon, dies 60 years after opening Tacoma store

Hilltop business icon Morris McCollum, better known as Mr. Mac, died early Thursday at age 90.

He was the longtime owner of Mr. Mac Ltd., the men’s clothing store at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Earnest S. Brazill Street.

Hilltop Business Association president Mario Lorenz said McCollum died just before 1 a.m. at his Fife home after a couple days of hospice care for a blood clot in his arm.

Lorenz said McCollum, who opened his business in 1957, was a go-to guy for questions about the area’s history.

“He held a store together in Hilltop when Hilltop was really under duress,” Lorenz said. “He started out with shoes and hats. Then he went into men’s clothing — suits and ties and shirts — and everything that goes with it.”

Lorenz said it’s not clear what the future of the shop would be.

“It’d be nice to keep it going in his honor, if for no other reason,” Lorenz said. “But it’s not easy. Retail’s not easy these days.”

The News Tribune asked McCollum days before his birthday April 27 how he’d managed to keep his store open for decades.

“I’m a destination store,” he said. “What I tell people is, when you see me, don’t think of a suit. But when you think of buying a suit, think of me.”

