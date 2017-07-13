Septic truck rollover causing a stink in Puyallup

A rollover crash in Puyallup Thursday was causing a bigger stink than usual.
Police said a septic truck rolled over about 11 a.m. on North Levee Road, forcing officers who responded to the scene to hold their noses.
No one was reportedly injured.
Details of the accident were not immediately known. We’ll update this post once more information is available.
We are at the scene of a very stinky collision on North Levee Road. A rolled over septic truck is never good! pic.twitter.com/LtoknKrdKB— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) July 13, 2017
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments