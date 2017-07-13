A rollover crash in Puyallup cause a big stink. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
July 13, 2017 11:28 AM

Septic truck rollover causing a stink in Puyallup

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A rollover crash in Puyallup Thursday was causing a bigger stink than usual.

Police said a septic truck rolled over about 11 a.m. on North Levee Road, forcing officers who responded to the scene to hold their noses.

No one was reportedly injured.

Details of the accident were not immediately known. We’ll update this post once more information is available.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

