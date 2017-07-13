A truck carrying live eels for export overturned on Highway 101 near Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast Thursday. (Insert "ewwww" here.) Courtesy Depoe Bay Fire Department
A truck carrying live eels for export overturned on Highway 101 near Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast Thursday. (Insert "ewwww" here.) Courtesy Depoe Bay Fire Department

July 13, 2017 3:32 PM

Eels, slime coat Oregon highway after wreck

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Slime everywhere.

Everywhere.

A truck carrying live eels for export overturned on U.S. Highway 101 near Depoe Bay along the Oregon coast Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Police, spilling its load of eels across the road.

Pictures from the scene show eels and slime coating a car involved in the collision as well as the highway, and a video shows some eels still slithering at the scene.

The eels were destined for South Korea for consumption, according to the State Police.

Unsurprisingly, U.S. 101 was closed for cleanup.

No humans were hurt in the crash, firefighters announced.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

