Eels, slime coat Oregon highway after wreck

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:19 Motorists get slimed by truckload of eels Pause 1:08 Goodbye 'Mr. Mac'. A Hilltop apparel icon remembered 1:41 Rare horn stolen from Hilltop garage 0:16 Stinky scene of a septic truck rollover 1:44 Goats and yoga an added twist in Gig Harbor 3:18 The Fate of the Furious 0:42 Sentencing of man who killed brother at their Spanaway home 2:29 A look inside a Lidl discount grocery store 1:37 Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes 0:21 Prepare to get your brain froze on Free Slurpee Day Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A truck carrying live eels for export overturned on Highway 101 near Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast Thursday. (Insert "ewwww" here.) Courtesy Depoe Bay Fire Department

A truck carrying live eels for export overturned on Highway 101 near Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast Thursday. (Insert "ewwww" here.) Courtesy Depoe Bay Fire Department