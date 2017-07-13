Eels, slime coat Oregon highway after wreck

Slime everywhere.
Everywhere.
A truck carrying live eels for export overturned on U.S. Highway 101 near Depoe Bay along the Oregon coast Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Police, spilling its load of eels across the road.
Pictures from the scene show eels and slime coating a car involved in the collision as well as the highway, and a video shows some eels still slithering at the scene.
OSP @OregonDOT & @LincolnCountySO on scene overturned #Slime #Eel truck Hwy101 MP131 closed. #Cleanup on Aisle 101 pic.twitter.com/Z9s9XbQ247— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 13, 2017
The eels were destined for South Korea for consumption, according to the State Police.
Unsurprisingly, U.S. 101 was closed for cleanup.
No humans were hurt in the crash, firefighters announced.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments