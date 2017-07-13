Toxic algae no more: Ohop Lake safe for swimming again

You can go jump in the lake again, Ohop Lake to be specific.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has lifted its Toxic Algae Caution Advisory for the lake.
“The toxic algae bloom has decreased in size and no longer poses a public health concern,” the department said in a public notice.
The toxins from the algae, if present in large amounts, can harm both people and pets.
The advisory was issued May 31.
The 218 acre lake supports black crappie, yellow perch, largemouth bass, bluegill, brown bullhead catfish, pumpkinseed sunfish and coastal cutthroat, according to the Washington Department of fish and Wildlife.
The crescent-shaped lake is just south of Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and north of Eatonville.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541
