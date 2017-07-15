1 critically hurt in crash near Graham, authorities say

Two people were injured, one seriously, after a collision in Graham on Saturday night, authorities said.
The T-bone collision happened in the 9500 block of 224th Street East, Graham Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Steve Richards said.
An SUV was struck on its driver side, demolishing much of the vehicle and trapping its driver inside.
The truck that hit it ended up upside-down in a ditch across the road.
One person was transported with critical injuries to a Tacoma hospital, he said. The other injured person sustained minor injuries.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
