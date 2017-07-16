Ronald Reagan said what? Who cares, where’s the free ice cream?

The coolest day of summer is here.
Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so sayeth the dairy industry. And for three hours Sunday you can score a free cone.
In 1984, president Ronald Reagan declared July National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of that month as National Ice Cream Day.
Even though the proclamation has a dubious opening line — “Ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food ...” — and mentioned only 1984, ice cream companies have made sure Ice Cream Day has remained a thing.
From 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, participating McDonald’s restaurants are giving away free ice cream cones. The catch: You must download the company’s app. One person will score a golden cone and free soft serve for life.
No purchase is necessary according to the company’s website, but McDonald’s restaurants located inside Walmarts, gas stations, food courts, casinos, amusement parks, hospitals, transportation terminals, schools, parks, stadiums, zoos and museums are not participating in the promotion.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
